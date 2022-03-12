Advertisement

Early voting begins for March 26 elections

Day 1 of early voting at the Rapides Parish Courthouse
Day 1 of early voting at the Rapides Parish Courthouse(KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - Early voting has begun for the March 26, 2022 elections.

There are several positions on the ballot including mayoral races in Pineville, Leesville, Bunkie, and Colfax.

There are also police chief, council, and alderman positions on the ballot.

Early voting for the elections is March 12 to March 19, excluding Sunday, March 13.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Jamal Lawson
Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow
Jamal M. Burgess
Alexandria man arrested on numerous narcotic-related charges
Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hospitalized, another wanted after shooting in Wardville area
Lorenzo Davis Sr.
Lorenzo Davis Sr. announces run for Alexandria mayor
Desmon Williams
Alexandria man arrested for 20+ burglaries in Garden District area

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Come Out for Health event in Pineville
Come Out for Health event in Pineville
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast