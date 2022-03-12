Early voting begins for March 26 elections

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - Early voting has begun for the March 26, 2022 elections.

There are several positions on the ballot including mayoral races in Pineville, Leesville, Bunkie, and Colfax.

There are also police chief, council, and alderman positions on the ballot.

Early voting for the elections is March 12 to March 19, excluding Sunday, March 13.

