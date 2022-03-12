Advertisement

Legislature to consider 24 medical cannabis bills as patients rally for more access

Veterans who use medical cannabis for health issues say more growers and pharmacies are needed.
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to one veteran, there are no fewer than 24 bills this legislative session that deal with cannabis. The session starts Monday.

Those who find medical marijuana helps with their health issues want more access. According to some, there is not enough medical marijuana to go around. Right now, there are only two marijuana growers in the state: LSU and Southern University.

Tony Landry is an advocate for the expanded use of medical cannabis. He founded Louisiana Veterans for Medical Cannabis. Landry says more growers and more pharmacies are needed so patients can get refills.

“They’re running out. They’re running out of cannabis in the dispensaries very soon after it’s brought to the dispensary. So, if we get more growers, we’ll have more strains. Cannabis has different strains. Certain ailments require a certain strain,” said Landry.

He says because there are only two growers, sometimes patients cannot get the part of the plant they feel provides the most benefit.

“The flower is the most desired method of delivery. People buy the flower because it’s the whole plant and they get all the different cannabinoids, they get everything. When they process the cannabis and make an extract you lose some of the qualities, medicinal qualities in the plant. So, people really want the flower,” said Landry.

Monday morning, some are planning to rally for easier access to the medicine they need. They’ll meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Baton Rouge and hear testimony from veterans about the healing benefits of cannabis. There will also be various speakers. Eventually, Landry says they’ll move to the capitol steps to hear from members of the civilian community. But it all starts at 9 a.m. in Veterans Park.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmon Williams
Alexandria man arrested for 20+ burglaries in Garden District area
Nathan Jamal Lawson
Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow
Gas 2 You is a direct-to-consumer gas delivery service.
‘Gas 2 You’ opens in Central Louisiana
Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hospitalized, another wanted after shooting in Wardville area
Jamal M. Burgess
Alexandria man arrested on numerous narcotic-related charges

Latest News

Lorenzo Davis Sr. announces run for Alexandria mayor
Lorenzo Davis Sr.
Lorenzo Davis Sr. announces run for Alexandria mayor
Nathan Jamal Lawson
Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow
Jamal M. Burgess
Alexandria man arrested on numerous narcotic-related charges
Fifth graders at Cherokee try the world's stinkiest cheese