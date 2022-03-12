Lorenzo Davis Sr. announces run for Alexandria mayor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Lorenzo Davis Sr. has become the first candidate to officially announce their candidacy for the Alexandria Mayoral seat that is up for election in November.

Davis Sr. is a local business owner and has lived in the city for over 30 years.

In front of a group gathered to hear the official announcement, Davis Sr. claimed that the current administration is not allowing the city to grow as it should be. This is Davis Sr.’s first time running for a political position but said he wants to focus on the youth and local businesses that want to grow locally.

“One thing I’m going to do as Mayor of Alexandria is to represent the people,” said Davis Sr. “We work for the people. People in politics should leave politics aside and put people first.”

Election day for the Alexandria mayoral race will be November 8.

Current Mayor Jeff Hall has not made an announcement on if he intends to run again for the seat.

