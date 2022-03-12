Advertisement

Lorenzo Davis Sr. announces run for Alexandria mayor

Lorenzo Davis Sr. has become the first candidate to officially announce their candidacy for the Alexandria Mayoral seat that is up for election in November.
By Dylan Domangue and Ben Gauthier
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Lorenzo Davis Sr. has become the first candidate to officially announce their candidacy for the Alexandria Mayoral seat that is up for election in November.

Davis Sr. is a local business owner and has lived in the city for over 30 years.

In front of a group gathered to hear the official announcement, Davis Sr. claimed that the current administration is not allowing the city to grow as it should be. This is Davis Sr.’s first time running for a political position but said he wants to focus on the youth and local businesses that want to grow locally.

“One thing I’m going to do as Mayor of Alexandria is to represent the people,” said Davis Sr. “We work for the people. People in politics should leave politics aside and put people first.”

Election day for the Alexandria mayoral race will be November 8.

Current Mayor Jeff Hall has not made an announcement on if he intends to run again for the seat.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmon Williams
Alexandria man arrested for 20+ burglaries in Garden District area
Nathan Jamal Lawson
Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow
Gas 2 You is a direct-to-consumer gas delivery service.
‘Gas 2 You’ opens in Central Louisiana
Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hospitalized, another wanted after shooting in Wardville area
Jamal M. Burgess
Alexandria man arrested on numerous narcotic-related charges

Latest News

FILE - The Louisiana State Capital Building in Baton Rouge, La.
What to expect from Central Louisiana legislators in 2022 Regular Legislative Session
Early voting begins March 12 for the March 26 Municipal Primary Election
Ahead of the March 26 election, Leesville mayoral candidates, incumbent Mayor Rick Allen and...
Leesville mayoral candidates debate Ft. Polk, economy and infrastructure
First debate held for Leesville's mayoral race