LSUA falls in first round of NAIA Tournament for second straight season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA could not slow down the hot shooting from the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma as the Generals fall in the first round of the NAIA Tournament for the second straight season losing 103-84.

Prior to the game, Head Coach Larry Cordaro said his defense had to keep the Drovers to under 100 points to have a chance.

The Drovers reached triple digits after hitting a combined 17 three-pointers in the first round of the tournament being played at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

USAO jumped out to an early lead behind the shooting of Cameron Hines who finished the game with a team-high 23 points on seven made threes.

The Generals went into the half trailing 47-37. Jason Perry II provided an early spark with 14 points off the bench in the first half.

In the second half, both offenses picked up, but the Drovers were able to answer any run that LSUA had. Jalen Perkins had 18 of his 22 points in the second half alone for the Generals, but the comeback effort would come up short.

The Generals finish the 2021-2022 season with a 20-7 record. Seven losses are the second-most ever in a season for the Generals in school history.

