Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested after authorities said they located marijuana and guns in his vehicle at Lake Buhlow on March 7, 2022.

Nathan Jamal Lawson, 25, was charged with two counts of failure to pay a fine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of CDS II and possession of a firearm with illegal drugs.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on March 7 the Pineville Police Department asked for their assistance investigating a suspicious vehicle at Buhlow. They said Lawson was identified as the driver and was detained while his vehicle was searched. RPSO said 6.2 pounds of suspected marijuana, two semiautomatic handguns and $5,449 were located.

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lawson was arrested without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was later released on a $105,000 bond.

RPSO said more arrests are possible.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.