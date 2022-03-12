Advertisement

Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow

Nathan Jamal Lawson
Nathan Jamal Lawson(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested after authorities said they located marijuana and guns in his vehicle at Lake Buhlow on March 7, 2022.

Nathan Jamal Lawson, 25, was charged with two counts of failure to pay a fine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of CDS II and possession of a firearm with illegal drugs.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on March 7 the Pineville Police Department asked for their assistance investigating a suspicious vehicle at Buhlow. They said Lawson was identified as the driver and was detained while his vehicle was searched. RPSO said 6.2 pounds of suspected marijuana, two semiautomatic handguns and $5,449 were located.

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lawson was arrested without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was later released on a $105,000 bond.

RPSO said more arrests are possible.

