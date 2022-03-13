Advertisement

1 dead, 1 missing; search continues for missing fisherman

On March 6, another man apparently drowned at Toledo Bend Reservoir
Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The...
Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office received a call around 3:30 p.m. March 12 reporting that two fishermen had left the day before and never returned. The men were fishing near Sloan’s Camp on the northern part of the reservoir.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Alex Onken and Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews are searching Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing man after the discovery of another man’s body Saturday.

SPSO received a call around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12 reporting that two fishermen had left the day before and never returned. The men were fishing near Solan’s Camp on the northern part of Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Deputies began their search soon after that. Later on Saturday night, a body was recovered, according to an SPSO Facebook post. That victim has now been identified as George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Crews with SPSO and LDWF are working on the search.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports that Sabine Parish Sheriff Dispatch received a call around 3:30PM Saturday March 12th...

Posted by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 13, 2022

“Sheriff Mitchell extends his deepest sympathies and prayers to the families,” the post goes on to say.

On March 6, another man apparently drowned at Toledo Bend Reservoir.

This is a developing situation. KSLA News 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campti man dies in crash on U.S. HWY 71
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says both missing fishermen's bodies have been recovered...
Body of other missing fisherman recovered from Toledo Bend; authorities identify him
Acadian Ambulance
Acadian Ambulance says there is no need for competition in Alexandria
Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services

Latest News

Bald eagle takes a dip in Bayou Castine
WATCH: Bald eagle takes a swim in Bayou Castine
Sabine Diaper Drive
Sabine Parish hosting diaper drive thru mid-March
LSU Defensive Coordinator
LSU head coach Brian Kelly introduces defensive staff, special teams coordinator
Jazz Fest 2022 lineup released
Jazz Fest 2022: The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lionel Richie among headliners
DeRidder man collects supplies for those affected by tornadoes