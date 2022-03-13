ASH comes from behind to beat St. Thomas More 3-2

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Cougars got off to a fast start scoring two runs in the first inning while the Trojans struggled to get on the board.

In the Second Inning, the Trojans got on the board with two runs to tie things up.

Then the game became a defensive battle until ASH takes the lead with a run in the fifth.

The Trojans win 3-2 pulling away late in the game.

