Advertisement

Come Out for Health event in Pineville

PFLAG holds second annual health event at Pineville truck park
PFLAG holds second annual event at Pineville truck park.
By Bennett Roland Jr
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the second year in a row PFLAG has held the Come Out for Health event in Pineville to help bridge the city with the LGBTQ+ community.

PFLAG is working to make sure that all people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer are not only valued by society, but take pride in and value themselves. PFLAG believes that unconditional love can transform lives and that we must exercise compassion for ourselves and others willing to take the journey toward love and acceptance.

“Our population, we have a lot of health disparities because we are one of the diverse populations that have different challenges based on our differences,” said Samantha Stanley, president of PFLAG in Alexandria. “So it’s important that we bring to light these issues, the different disparities that we do have so we can overcome it and grow closer as a community.”

March is the national month awareness for LGBTQ health, but advocates say its goal is to include all people.

For more information on PFLAG you can visit the website at www.pflagalexandria.org.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Jamal Lawson
Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow
Jamal M. Burgess
Alexandria man arrested on numerous narcotic-related charges
Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hospitalized, another wanted after shooting in Wardville area
Lorenzo Davis Sr.
Lorenzo Davis Sr. announces run for Alexandria mayor
Desmon Williams
Alexandria man arrested for 20+ burglaries in Garden District area

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Come Out for Health event in Pineville
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Day 1 of early voting at the Rapides Parish Courthouse
Early voting begins for March 26 elections