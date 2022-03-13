Advertisement

Sheriff: Pit bull attack severely injures UPS driver in Miss.

A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two...
A UPS driver in Mississippi was hospitalized with severe injuries after he was attacked by two pit bulls while making a delivery, according to the sheriff.(Source: Gray News)
By Lindsay Knowles and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a UPS driver was attacked by two pit bulls in Mississippi while attempting to deliver a package.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the attack happened Friday at a home in Escatawpa, Mississippi.

A worker with the electric company was passing by when he saw the dogs attacking the man, Ezell said. The witness immediately called 911 and helped get the dogs off the victim.

The UPS worker was hospitalized with severe injuries. The sheriff did not have an update on his current condition, WLOX reports.

Investigators do not believe the dogs were roaming loose at the time of the attack, Ezell said. Two pit bulls were taken into custody and turned over to Jackson County Animal Shelter.

No charges have been filed at this time. However, the sheriff’s department and animal control are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Jamal Lawson
Pineville man arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation at Lake Buhlow
Jamal M. Burgess
Alexandria man arrested on numerous narcotic-related charges
Shooting Investigation
Juvenile hospitalized, another wanted after shooting in Wardville area
Lorenzo Davis Sr.
Lorenzo Davis Sr. announces run for Alexandria mayor
Desmon Williams
Alexandria man arrested for 20+ burglaries in Garden District area

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
US, China officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA