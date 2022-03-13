Advertisement

Tioga score 14 runs in a blowout win against Doyle

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TIOGA La. (KALB) - The Indians win big against Doyle beating them 14-2 this afternoon.

Doyle started off string bringing in a run in the first but after that, it was all Tioga they scored most of their runs in the second inning.

Tioga mainly capitalized off of the Errors made by Doyle scoring by walks and stealing from the third base to home plate.

Brennan Williams did well for the Indians going three of four and adding two RBIs.

This is only the start for Tioga they hope they can continue playing this well throughout the year.

