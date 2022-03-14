2022 regular legislative session begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The 2022 regular legislative session officially convened in Baton Rouge on March 14, 2022, with Governor John Bel Edwards kicking off the session with his seventh State of the State address.

Legislators have submitted more than 1,600 bills for this session, taking up a number of issues. A primary focus of many bills deals with medical procedures, including vaccination, as well as education, particularly teacher pay and instruction material. Additionally, legislators are looking to take up a number of bills pertaining to election integrity. That in light of an audit released by the state auditor’s office indicating the department has “practices and procedures in place to ensure election integrity,” but could look at ways to strengthen the election code.

Gov. Edwards started his speech on a hopeful note.

“On March 11, 2020, I signed a public health emergency for COVID-19 and while it changed over time to reflect the ebb and flow of the pandemic, it has remained in effect since then,” Edwards said. “This Wednesday, two days from now, the order expires and after 24 months, I will not be renewing it.”

Though the announcement signals a new page in history for the pandemic. COVID-19 was not the only challenge the state has undergone in the last two years. Natural disasters and economic challenges have highlighted glaring statewide needs, which the governor hopes to address with an influx of federal funds and billions in a budget surplus.

A few of Edward’s budget priorities include $1,500 in teacher pay raises and $1.1 billion dollars for infrastructure. Many members of the Central Louisiana delegation agreed with the governor on the principles of his plan and even many of the specifics he outlined, such as teacher pay raises.

“A salary that’s reflective of the southern region cap is what we ought to be striving for,” said State Sen. Louie Bernard, District 31.

However, the governor did not elicit the same reaction for the allocation of funds towards certain infrastructure projects.

“I’m not so sure I agree with allocating $500 million to a bridge in Baton Rouge that construction may occur many years in the future,” said State Rep. Gabe Firment, District 22. “So, I would certainly like to see some of that money diverted to Central and North Louisiana infrastructure projects.”

Similarly, that was not the response of some legislators across the chamber when Edwards called for maps reflecting the state’s 33 percent Black population, referencing his veto of the congressional map drawn during the special session.

“I don’t believe we should need a court to tell us how to do basic math. One-third of six is two,” Edwards said.

Representative Mike Johnson, a member of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, was one of those in disagreement. However, the legislature seemed to be on the same page with respect to several efforts like insurance reform.

“We have a lot of problems with the insurance companies not quickly and accurately adjusting claims from hurricanes and things like that, but it’s a complex subject,” said State Sen. Jay Luneau, District 29. “So, we’re going to be diving into that pretty deep into this session, and we’ll get a chance to talk about a lot of those things.”

Many Central Louisiana legislators seem to echo the governor’s goal of spending one-time dollars on one-time expenditures.

“Simply put, we are not going back to the days of deficits, fiscal cliffs and one-time dollars for recurring expenditures, and we will continue to be focused on empowering families and communities for the future,” Edwards said.

“We just want to make sure that that one-time money is spent where Central Louisiana gets their fair share of that and that it’s spent wisely, and it doesn’t open the door to multiyear obligations that we can’t afford in the future,” said State Rep. Mike Johnson, District 27.

Legislators have submitted many bills for this session and with that many issues to take up, members aren’t waiting around.

“We’re going to be actively reviewing those bills, reviewing the arguments and taking votes as soon as tomorrow,” Johnson added.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.