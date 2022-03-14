Advertisement

Biden gives address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization

The current spike in gas prices is largely the fault of Vladimir Putin, President Biden said Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden addressed the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference on Monday in Washington, D.C.

Biden discussed the American Rescue Plan, the bipartisan infrastructure law, economic recovery and the role of local leaders during the pandemic and economic recovery.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Susan Rice, director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, also spoke at the event Monday.

The National League of Cities is a nonpartisan organization made up of more than 2,000 cities across the country.

The stated mission of the 90-year-old organization is to “strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.”

The Congressional City Conference is being held through Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says both missing fishermen's bodies have been recovered...
Body of other missing fisherman recovered from Toledo Bend; authorities identify him
Sylvester Iles (Source: RPSO)
Alexandria mans pleads guilty to 2021 deadly shooting of brother
Campti man dies in crash on U.S. HWY 71
Acadian Ambulance
Acadian Ambulance says there is no need for competition in Alexandria

Latest News

Powell is hoping that the rate hikes will achieve a difficult and narrow objective: Raising...
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
Biden gives update on Ukraine assistance
A woman helped her 97-year-old best friend complete her bucket of visiting all 50 states list...
97-year-old woman completes bucket list of visits to all 50 states
Even a mild brain injury or concussion can be serious, but researchers say a blood test can...
New blood test may help diagnose severe brain injuries, researchers say
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Biden sending more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress