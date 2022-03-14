Advertisement

Digital entertainment ballooned in 2021: MPA report

File photo of various streaming services.
File photo of various streaming services.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Before the pandemic, the theatrical and digital markets for entertainment were roughly similar in size.

Last year, however, digital revenue was more than three times that of global box office, according to a new report by the Motion Picture Association.

The MPA’s annual study of theatrical and home entertainment, published Monday, crystalized just how much streaming has come to dominate the media landscape.

In 2021, the digital market accounted for 72% of the combined theatrical and home market.

In 2019, digital accounted for $45.5 billion worldwide; last year it ballooned to $71.9 billion.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says both missing fishermen's bodies have been recovered...
Body of other missing fisherman recovered from Toledo Bend; authorities identify him
Sylvester Iles (Source: RPSO)
Alexandria mans pleads guilty to 2021 deadly shooting of brother
Campti man dies in crash on U.S. HWY 71
Acadian Ambulance
Acadian Ambulance says there is no need for competition in Alexandria

Latest News

READMATH
The Reading and Math Centers of Louisiana
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
lcu
Events at Louisiana Christian University
alex
City of Alexandria Events