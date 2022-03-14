Digital entertainment ballooned in 2021: MPA report

NEW YORK (AP) - Before the pandemic, the theatrical and digital markets for entertainment were roughly similar in size.

Last year, however, digital revenue was more than three times that of global box office, according to a new report by the Motion Picture Association.

The MPA’s annual study of theatrical and home entertainment, published Monday, crystalized just how much streaming has come to dominate the media landscape.

In 2021, the digital market accounted for 72% of the combined theatrical and home market.

In 2019, digital accounted for $45.5 billion worldwide; last year it ballooned to $71.9 billion.

