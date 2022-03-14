Escapee on the loose in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An escapee is on the loose in Bienville Parish.

Authorities are warning people in the Arcadia area to lock the doors to their houses, vehicles and outbuildings.

Arcadia police officers and Bienville sheriff’s deputies are searching for 32-year-old Geromy Dunn, who escaped while he was being booked into the parish jail in Arcadia about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

He is a Black male who stands 6′1″ tall and weighs 145 pounds. Dunn last was seen wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt.

He was barefoot and running north on Beech Street in Arcadia.

Dunn “has a lengthy criminal history for crimes such as burglary, auto theft, escape and battery,” says a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

“If you observe any suspicious activities dial 911 immediately!”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.