LDWF still searching for missing boater in Toledo Bend; 1 body recovered

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents have recovered the body of a missing boater and are still trying to locate another.

On Saturday, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about two fishermen who had left for the day and never came back. The two men were fishing near Solan’s Camp on the northern part of the reservoir. Lieutenant John Volentine with LDWF said they located one of the boater’s bodies around midnight Saturday.

On Monday, the body of one of the boaters was recovered, George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale.

Agents are continuing with their search for the second fisherman. Meanwhile, the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office is trying to determine the cause of death for the fisherman who was recovered.

