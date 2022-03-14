Advertisement

LDWF still searching for missing boater in Toledo Bend; 1 body recovered

Searchers scoured part of Toledo Bend Reservoir for a missing fisherman March 13, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office received a call around 3:30 p.m. March 12 reporting that two fishermen had left the day before and never returned. The men were fishing near Sloan’s Camp on the northern part of the reservoir.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents have recovered the body of a missing boater and are still trying to locate another.

On Saturday, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about two fishermen who had left for the day and never came back. The two men were fishing near Solan’s Camp on the northern part of the reservoir. Lieutenant John Volentine with LDWF said they located one of the boater’s bodies around midnight Saturday.

On Monday, the body of one of the boaters was recovered, George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale.

Agents are continuing with their search for the second fisherman. Meanwhile, the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office is trying to determine the cause of death for the fisherman who was recovered.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Acadian Ambulance
Acadian Ambulance says there is no need for competition in Alexandria
Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services

