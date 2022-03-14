Louisiana’s election procedures deemed sufficient after legislative audit

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana’s election procedures were evaluated to determine whether existing controls related to election integrity are sufficient.

After concluding an audit, it was found that the state’s practices and procedures that are in place to ensure election integrity are sufficient.

Though the state received high marks in some areas, auditors highlighted where the state needs improvement. Those areas include revisions to the state election code, handling of absentee ballots and making sure results from pre-election testing of voting machines are consistently verified documented and reviewed.

Auditors also found that the Department of State could improve its complaints process by consistently categorizing complaints, tracking the status of complaints and making the information available to the public.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.