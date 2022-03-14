Advertisement

Louisiana’s election procedures deemed sufficient after legislative audit

A state audit into election procedures received high marks but there's room for improvements.
By Bennett Roland Jr
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana’s election procedures were evaluated to determine whether existing controls related to election integrity are sufficient.

After concluding an audit, it was found that the state’s practices and procedures that are in place to ensure election integrity are sufficient.

Though the state received high marks in some areas, auditors highlighted where the state needs improvement. Those areas include revisions to the state election code, handling of absentee ballots and making sure results from pre-election testing of voting machines are consistently verified documented and reviewed.

Auditors also found that the Department of State could improve its complaints process by consistently categorizing complaints, tracking the status of complaints and making the information available to the public.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says both missing fishermen's bodies have been recovered...
Body of other missing fisherman recovered from Toledo Bend; authorities identify him
Sylvester Iles (Source: RPSO)
Alexandria mans pleads guilty to 2021 deadly shooting of brother
Campti man dies in crash on U.S. HWY 71
Acadian Ambulance
Acadian Ambulance says there is no need for competition in Alexandria

Latest News

READMATH
The Reading and Math Centers of Louisiana
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
lcu
Events at Louisiana Christian University
alex
City of Alexandria Events