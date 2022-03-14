Advertisement

New program to connect Louisiana home gardeners, food banks

File photo of apples.
File photo of apples.(Source: USDA / Scott Bauer via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT
WINNSBORO, La. (AP) - The LSU AgCenter has a new program to help Louisiana’s home gardeners donate produce to food pantries in a state with high rates of food insecurity and obesity.

Grow a Row to Share” is starting in four northeast parishes with federal grants aimed at reducing high obesity rates.

Coordinator Cecelia Stevens in Winnsboro says interested gardeners and food banks can use the AgCenter’s guides to create their own programs.

Similar endeavors also are at work.

Second Harvest of South Louisiana volunteers collect fruit and other produce from people’s gardens.

Click here to learn more.

