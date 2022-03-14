Advertisement

Rolling stones announce new tour

Mick Jagger, lead singer and co-founder of the Rolling Stones. | Photo Date: 4/18/2014
Mick Jagger, lead singer and co-founder of the Rolling Stones. | Photo Date: 4/18/2014(Source: Jerzy Bednarski / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
(CNN) - The Rolling Stones are returning to the road in Europe this summer.

The “Sixty” tour, which marks the legendary band’s six decades in rock and roll, starts June 1. Among the stops are Madrid, Liverpool, Milan, Paris and the Stones’ hometown of London.

Steve Jordan will step in as drummer after Charlie Watts died last year.

The last time the stones performed in the U.S. was in 2021 as part of their “No Filter” tour.

The Stones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

