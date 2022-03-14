Rolling stones announce new tour

(CNN) - The Rolling Stones are returning to the road in Europe this summer.

The Stones just keep on rolling! We are thrilled to announce the Rolling Stones 2022 Tour! Titled SIXTY to celebrate 60 special years together-Mick, Keith & Ronnie will be playing dates across Europe this summer including 2 shows at London’s BST Hyde Park:https://t.co/cimRWrDl07 pic.twitter.com/qQDZfDc96K — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 14, 2022

The “Sixty” tour, which marks the legendary band’s six decades in rock and roll, starts June 1. Among the stops are Madrid, Liverpool, Milan, Paris and the Stones’ hometown of London.

Steve Jordan will step in as drummer after Charlie Watts died last year.

The last time the stones performed in the U.S. was in 2021 as part of their “No Filter” tour.

The Stones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

