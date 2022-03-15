Acadian Ambulance says there is no need for competition in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Back in February, the Alexandria City Council opened the idea to potentially bring in more than one ambulance provider to the city.

However, Acadian Ambulance, the city’s current sole provider, argues that there is not a need for competition and it could affect patients who need medical care.

“What it felt like to me being here for 28 years was that the rug was being pulled out from under us, and we did nothing wrong,” said Paul Fuselier, the Acadian Ambulance Relations Manager in Alexandria.

Fuselier and other members of Acadian Ambulance were taken back listening to the city council when they said they wanted to explore the option of expanding ambulance services despite not having any complaints towards Acadian’s service.

“I would completely understand if we were having complaints about response times and about poor qualities of service, but here we are entertaining changing the process that has worked for over 28 years,” said Fuselier.

Acadian has been under contract as the sole ambulance provider for Rapides Parish and the City of Alexandria since 1995, and according to Fuselier, has not missed a mark and has met the requirements every month given for a quick response time.

However, he argues that adding EMS competition could actually hurt a patient’s outcome with different services fighting over which one will provide the care during a medical emergency.

“You’ll end up with something called rotating calls,” said Fuselier. “Rotating calls doesn’t guarantee you the closest ambulance. It gets you the next one on the list.”

On the other side of the argument, several residents during the council meeting said the competition would actually be beneficial and could create cheaper rates. However, Fuselier combated that by saying no matter what their services charge at Acadian, 85 percent of their prices are fixed costs.

Acadian is currently under contract to remain the sole provider until 2024. They are asking the council to at least let the contract finish before coming back to the table and deciding if they want to add more services to the city.

The matter will be voted on at the April 19 council meeting.

