Alexandria mans pleads guilty to 2021 deadly shooting of brother

An Alexandria man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter for the Feb. 6, 2021, deadly shooting of his brother.
By Brooke Buford
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT
Sylvester Iles, 45, was charged with second-degree murder for the death of Jermaine Iles in the 2600-block of 7th Street in Alexandria. On Monday, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charged of manslaughter and was sentenced by Rapides Parish Judge Mary Doggett to 20 years in prison.

Iles was represented by Tammeral Hills. The case was prosecuted by Brian Mosley, with Kelvin Sanders filling in.

