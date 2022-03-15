Advertisement

Russian state TV employee fined for live anti-war protest, faces investigation

The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war. (Source: Russian Channel 1/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian state television employee who interrupted a live news program by protesting against the war with Ukraine was ordered to pay a fine by a Russian court Tuesday.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of Russia’s state-run Channel One, walked into the studio during Monday’s evening news show with a poster saying “no war” and “Russians against the war.”

In a video recorded before her action, Ovsyannikova said that her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian. She said that “Russia is the aggressor country and one person, Vladimir Putin, solely bears responsibility for that aggression” and urged Russians to join anti-war protests.

Ovsyannikova spent the night in police custody and on Tuesday Moscow’s Ostankino District Court ordered Ovsyannikova to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles (about $270) on charges of organizing unsanctioned actions for her call to take part in demonstrations against the war.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top state investigative agency, is also conducting a probe against Ovsyanikova on charges of publicly spreading false information about the Russian military — new punitive legislation adopted a day after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. If convicted of that charge, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

Speaking in a video address early Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ovsyannikova for her courage.

The Russian state TV news employee who protested the war on live TV says, 'Russia must immediately stop this fratricidal war.' (Source: Obtained by CNN)

Asked about Ovsyannikova’s action, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described her move as “hooliganism,” noting that interference with a live broadcast is a serious offense.

The Russian government has taken a sweeping effort to cut independent sources of information about the war, imposing blocks on the BBC Russian service, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza.

Russia has also blocked Twitter and Facebook and outlawed Instagram as an “extremist.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services
Ramonte Jackson
Capital defense attorney will represent Ramonte Jackson in death penalty trial
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Ouachita Parish teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like’
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Faith, love of sports linked victims of Texas crash
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Community mourns college students killed in Texas crash
The research released Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety points to the...
Study: SUVs, pickups more likely than cars to hit pedestrians
Authorities are trying to determine why a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a West...
6 college golfers, coach dead after van crashes on way home
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean. (South Fulton PD)
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old believed abducted from Georgia home