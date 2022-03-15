Advertisement

COVID-19 cases more than double in China’s growing outbreak

COVID in China.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT
BEIJING (AP) - China has reported a more than doubling of new COVID-19 cases as it faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.

The National Health Commission said Tuesday that 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier.

A fast-spreading variant known as “stealth omicron” is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which has largely kept the virus at bay after a deadly initial outbreak in early 2020.

Most of the new cases were in northeast China’s Jilin province, where 2,601 were reported. Smaller outbreaks have broken out around the country.

