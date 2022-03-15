LCU Wildcats calling athletes across Cenla to ID camp

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Wildcats have set up an ID camp for high school and Junior College kids.

The camp will consist of drills that the reigning Red River Athletic Conference champs go through in practice every day.

To be a part of the ID camp, you can register online for $40 at lcwildcats.net/sports or you can do it in person at Wildcats Field for $50 the day of the camp.

The date is set for April 2, and it starts at 10 a.m. and it will end at 2 p.m.

