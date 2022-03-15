Advertisement

Police: Man who hit Asian woman more than 125 times in apartment building arrested

A man is facing hate crimes charges after the beating was caught on surveillance video. (Source: NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER, INC./YONKERS POLICE/CNN)
By News 12 Westchester Inc.
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
YONKERS, N.Y. (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER, INC.) - A brutal beating was caught on surveillance video. The victim, a 67-year-old Asian woman, was hospitalized with severe injuries.

The suspect, who police say used a racial slur before the attack, is facing hate crimes charges.

A surveillance video captured who police said is 42-year-old Tammel Esco beating the woman in the vestibule of their apartment building last Friday.

Police said the suspect came up from behind and punched the woman more than 125 times before stomping and spitting on her. Police said Esco had called the victim an anti-Asian slur moments earlier.

“I’m done being nice, letting people in. I mean, if you don’t know them, don’t let them in,” tenant Donna Sieger said.

The victim is recovering in the hospital after suffering broken bones in her face and internal brain bleeding, according to police.

Esco is charged with attempted murder and assault, both as a hate crime.

Neighbors said the victim is a longtime resident and the nicest person they knew. “Sorry. Such a kind person,” Sieger said.

Residents said the building has a history of homelessness and illegal activities.

Esco has a long criminal history with 14 prior arrests, including seven felonies, according to Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller.

“I can’t imagine that anyone else could deduct that this wasn’t an attempt to kill her,” Mueller said.

Esco is in Westchester County jail without bail and is due back in Yonkers City Court on March 25.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is offering assistance from state police for the investigation.

Copyright 2022 NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER, INC. via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

