Recognizing AmeriCorps’ work in the Central Louisiana community

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - March 13-19 is AmeriCorps week, recognizing the work AmeriCorps members have done around the nation.

AmeriCorps is a non-profit organization that serves communities in the U.S. from hurricane relief, COVID-19 responses and helping to combat hunger and homelessness. In Central Louisiana, AmeriCorps members have assisted the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.

Last year, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana received a grant that would enable AmeriCorps members to help serve local communities.

The Executive Director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, Jayne Wright-Velez, praised the local AmeriCorps members in a statement, in part saying:

“AmeriCorps members have made a significant impact on our ability to meet so many local needs through their work with our mobile pantry program.”

The Mobile Pantry Program is a drive-up food resource that aids food insecurity in more rural and underserved communities in Cenla. It’s a program that is becoming more crucial.

“They are lined up at 7 o’clock and we’ll serve 400 cars,” said AmeriCorps Program Supervisor Liz Matthews. “So, I think because of the pandemic and gas prices and all kinds of prices, the food bank is only going to grow. The need for them is going to be more and more.”

Members of AmeriCorps aren’t exactly volunteering as they are paid a stipend and are given other benefits like college funding, but they all see the importance of serving their community.

“I love it and I can definitely relate to a lot of these people,” said AmeriCorps member Courtney Walker. “This is actually my home town, Boyce, it is where my mom grew up and my grandmother. I get to know different people and just get involved, instead of talking about it, I like to actually do it, and it feels good.”

