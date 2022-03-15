RPSB honors several schools with recognitions

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board and the State of Louisiana have honored several schools in Rapides Parish with recognitions. Multiple schools within the parish have been recognized as Top Gains Honorees, Equity Honorees and Schools of Excellence “A”.

Below are the following honorees and what each honor represents:

Top Gains Honorees (Schools that score 90 or above in student progress and growth and no subgroups in failing status): Buckeye High School Caroline Dorman Jr. High School J.B. Nachman Elementary School J.I. Barron Elementary School Martin Park Elementary School Mary Goff Elementary School Oak Hill High School Paradise Elementary School Peabody Montessori Elementary School Phoenix Magnet Elementary School Plainview High School Ruby-Wise Elementary School Scott Brame Middle School Tioga High School

Equity Honorees (Schools that scored better than 90% of all schools with similar student subgroups): Caroline Dorman Jr. High School Phoenix Magnet Elementary School Plainview High School

Schools of Excellence “A” (School Performance Scores of 90 or higher): Caroline Dorman Jr. High School Phoenix Magnet Elementary School Plainview High School



