Vice President Kamala Harris schedules visit to south Louisiana

By Autumn Payton
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUNSET, La. (WAFB) - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit south Louisiana on Monday, March 21, according to the White House.

Harris will travel to Sunset, La. in St. Landry Parish to highlight the administration’s investments in affordable, accessible high-speed internet, officials added.

Before addressing those attending the event, she will listen to what members of the community have to say about the importance of high-speed internet in the area, especially for students learning from home and small businesses.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Senior Advisor to the President Cedric Richmond, and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves will be in attendance.

