Alex River Fete & Downtown Rocks return in 2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At a press conference on Wednesday, March 16, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall announced the events for the 2022 Alex River Fete and the Downtown Rocks concert series.

Downtown Rocks is a three-week-long concert series played outside of city hall. Starting on March 25, Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs will play, then on April 8, a local band called ‘Abstract’ will take the stage, and on April 21, zydeco legend Wayne Toups will perform. All of the concerts are free and will start at 6 p.m.

“It’s indicative of what we saw from Mardi Gras, the people that were out there as we were coming out of the pandemic, and it showed us that people want to come out and do something, and we want to be there for them,” said Mayor Hall. “So, we think this is just going to be the icing on the cake to bring that normalcy back as quick as we can and as safe as we can. I’m excited about it, and I hope the community is.”

Alex River Fete kicks off the following week on Thursday, April 28, and will run until April 30. Alex River Fete will feature local vendors, live music and an ArtFete produced by the Central Louisiana Arts Council. Artists looking to register as an ArtFete vendor can CLICK HERE for more information.

Also, new this year, a Youth Empower-Fete aimed at kids ages 12 and up that will have speakers and educational information for teens that will be held at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

“We wanted to have something that will draw young people, and I think that’s the point,” said Mayor Hall. “Our young people need activity and need encouragement.”

Also, while not technically a part of Alex River Fete, the legendary dragon boat races will also return to Lake Buhlow this year. The dragon boat race is a major fundraiser for the Alexandria Museum of Art. The museum will have a procession on Friday, April 29 at Alex River Fete before the races kick off the following weekend on May 7.

“It has been our signature fundraiser for 12 years, skip two, and it is our largest fundraiser that we do,” said Alexandria Museum of Art Executive Director Catherine M. Pears. “It provides quite a bit of funding to our museum. I would say our fundraisers, prior to COVID, provide about 20 percent of our budgeted expenses.”

Those who are looking to participate in the dragon boat race still have the opportunity to register their team by CLICKING HERE. Also, those looking for an itinerary for Downtown Rocks can CLICK HERE, and for more information on Alex River Fete, CLICK HERE.

