Alexandria Museum of Art opens summer art camp registration

The following was released to us by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Alexandria Museum of Art is excited to announce the 2022 Summer Art Camps lineup! Registration is now open for three unique camps.

“Process, Produce, Repeat,” with Carolyn Scalfano, will focus on the how of making, rather than the end product. For students, it is a great way to integrate the arts into core subjects. In this camp, campers can flex their creative muscles with projects like chromatography collage, geometric painting, luminescent moon phases, as well as some collaborative problem solving, focusing on the acts of the processes. It’s like creative mindfulness for kids. “Process, Produce, Repeat” runs from July 11-15, 2022.

“Gallery Grooves,” with Cindy Blair, offers campers the opportunity to participate in fanciful, imagination-stretching art activities inspired by art on the gallery walls of AMoA. They will create two-dimensional and sculptural works AMoA classroom and galleries. “Gallery Grooves” runs from July 18-22, 2022.

“When STEM gets STEAM, Awesome Things Happen!!,” with Jennifer DePriest, will guide campers through the process of looking at the world around them and examining how people can come together to create better communities. Campers will use science, technology, engineering, ART, and mathematics to design, experiment, problem-solve, and build independent structures using manipulatives, tools, and other art supplies. The structures will come together to form a specialized, thoughtful, and creative model town. “When STEM gets STEAM” runs from July 25-29, 2022.

All camps are half-day programs. 6-9 year-olds meet from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 10-12 year-olds meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Early drop-off is at 8:45 a.m. for the morning session and 12:45 p.m. for the afternoon class. After each session, the latest pick-up is 12:15 p.m. for the morning session and 4:15 p.m. for the afternoon. The cost of each camp is $100 for AMoA members and $130 for non-members. All sessions are limited to 20 campers each.

Register your young artist at https://themuseum.org/summer-2022-art-camps/. Limited scholarships are available for those that qualify thanks to Louisiana Charities Trust. If you have additional questions, please contact Nancy Noles at nancy@themuseum.org or call 318-443-3458

