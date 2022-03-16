Advertisement

Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account

Britney Spears removed her page, Instagram page.
Britney Spears removed her page, Instagram page.(Source: WVUE FOX 8)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Britney Spears’ family drama, secrets, and risque photoshoots will no longer be shared with her fans on the social media platform. According to TMZ, the pop star removed her page, Instagram did not.

Spears used her Instagram to speak out against her family, conservatorship, and love for her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears' removes her Instagram account.
Britney Spears' removes her Instagram account.(Screenshot)

Fans are left confused with no answers, only speculations on what happened and why she did it. Weeks prior to her removing her page, she did inform fans that she will be returning to Las Vegas.

Last month, she posted on Instagram that she was leaving her California home, the same home that she would post from sending dance videos.

“So this is the view from my room … It’s pretty spectacular,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post at the time “I’ve lived in this house for seven years, and I’m in the process of buying a new home … It’s time for change!”

She continued, “I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now. I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room … But honestly, I have three living rooms. Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour, but until then here’s the pink sky!”

There has been no response from Instagram or her reps on the pop star’s removal of her page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services
Ramonte Jackson
Capital defense attorney will represent Ramonte Jackson in death penalty trial
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Ouachita Parish teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like’
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix tests ways to end password sharing
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Faith, love of sports linked victims of Texas crash
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Community mourns college students killed in Texas crash