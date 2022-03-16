Advertisement

Buck, Aikman going from Fox to ESPN’s ‘Monday Night’ booth

Sports commentators Joe Buck (left) and Troy Aikman (right).
Sports commentators Joe Buck (left) and Troy Aikman (right).(Source: Fox Sports via MGN)
By JOE REEDY
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - On the first day of the new league year, one of the NFL’s top broadcasting teams is moving from Fox to ESPN.

ESPN announced on Wednesday a move that has been in the works for nearly a month - Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be broadcasting “Monday Night Football.”

Buck and Aikman have been doing games together since 2002, when they became Fox’s top crew.

They will tie Pat Summerall and John Madden’s record for the longest NFL booth pairing this year at 21 seasons.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, has passed away. He was 67.
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, passes away
Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services
Ramonte Jackson
Capital defense attorney will represent Ramonte Jackson in death penalty trial
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Ouachita Parish teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like’

Latest News

Exec. VP/GM Mickey Loomis provides pre-NFL Draft preview.
Saints restructure top players’ contracts, hold second meeting with Deshaun Watson in Atlanta
Deshaun Watson and Saints update
Deshaun Watson and Saints update
Johnson’s hot bat providing spark for LCU offense
Keelyn Johnson (30)
Johnson’s hot bat providing spark for LCU offense
Under the revised schedule, MLB extended the last day of the regular season by three days to...
MLB makes up for lockout postponements with 30 doubleheaders