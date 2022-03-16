Advertisement

CDC says risk of COVID-19 on cruise ships has lowered from earlier in the year

Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be...
Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be fully vaccinated and take other steps, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded areas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting on a cruise ship is less risky than it was earlier this year.

Taking a trip on a big boat is now classified as a level two destination, with “moderate” levels of COVID-19.

The scale is based on one to four, with four being the greatest potential threat.

In mid-February, the risk level was at a three.

Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be fully vaccinated and take other steps, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded areas.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, has passed away. He was 67.
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, passes away
Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services
Ramonte Jackson
Capital defense attorney will represent Ramonte Jackson in death penalty trial
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Ouachita Parish teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like’

Latest News

An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American citizen killed by Russian artillery fire in Ukraine
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue
A one-word amendment could change approach to adoption deception prosecution
Regular Session 2022: Deception in the adoption process
Alena Front 3172022
Criminal Justice Committee takes up bills addressing illegal weapons & drug addiction