Advertisement

Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

Kane Brown wins Male Video of the year at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. | Photo Date: Jun 9, 2021
Kane Brown wins Male Video of the year at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. | Photo Date: Jun 9, 2021(Source: CMT / YouTube via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos.

CMT announced the nominees Wednesday for the fan-voted awards show. Brown received four, including video of the year, for his hit “One Mississippi.”

Carrie Underwood, who has won a record 23 CMT awards, is also nominated for video of the year for her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Kelsea Ballerini is up for three awards and is co-hosting the show with actor Anthony Mackie.

It airs live from Nashville on April 11 on CBS.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, has passed away. He was 67.
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, passes away
Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services
Ramonte Jackson
Capital defense attorney will represent Ramonte Jackson in death penalty trial
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Ouachita Parish teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like’

Latest News

A one-word amendment could change approach to adoption deception prosecution
Regular Session 2022: Deception in the adoption process
Alena Front 3172022
Criminal Justice Committee takes up bills addressing illegal weapons & drug addiction
Desmon Williams
Alexandria man arrested for 20+ burglaries in Garden District area
Annie Collins, the owner of Glass Act Recycling in Alexandria, La.
Glass Act Recycling expands operations at new location