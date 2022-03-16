Infrastructure & insurance reform among legislative priorities for Central La. delegation

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Though the legislature and Governor John Bel Edwards are not always on the same page when it comes to legislative priorities each session, it appears that two years of challenges like natural disasters and COVID-19 have exposed common ground.

One legislative focus point statewide is to provide better protection for residents in the wake of natural disasters and the insurance fights that follow.

”It’s not like Louisiana has a storm once every hundred years,” said Sen. Louie Bernard. “We go through this every year. So, by now, we ought to have a lot of these things remedied.”

Many Louisiana residents are still going through the rebuilding process two years after Hurricane Laura and nine months after Hurricane Ida. With no additional federal disaster aid in the 2022 Federal Appropriations Bill, there are still an estimated $2 billion in unmet needs for 2020-2022 storms, including the February 2021 ice storm, which devastated several Central Louisiana nurseries. So far, the state has only received $600 million in aid for Hurricane Laura recovery efforts.

Regardless of party lines, legislators want to hold insurance companies accountable.

District 29 Sen. Jay Luneau has filed one bill aimed at insurance adjusters. Luneau recalled one case where his client had 22 different adjusters from all over the country for one claim. So, if an individual wants to argue a claim in court, it can be a very costly process.

”I have a bill that says, ‘If an insurance company uses an out-of-state adjuster, that they have to provide that person in Louisiana to give the deposition and to testify at trial,’” said Luneau. “So, it’s a fairness issue. So, if the insurance company, I’m not saying can’t use out-of-state adjusters. We would much rather they use people that are employed inside the state of Louisiana. They did that for decades and all of a sudden they’re not doing it anymore. But, hopefully, this bill will encourage them to do that, and if not, then they, the person making the claim for their home, won’t have to bear the cost of doing all of that.”

District 19 Sen. Gary Smith filed a bill to require one insurance claim to be handled by a maximum of three adjusters.

There are concerns, however, that implementing too many regulations on insurance companies will dissuade them from doing business in the state. So, the legislature will have to strike the right balance to ensure that does not happen.

In addition to insurance reform, legislators from every region of the state are fighting to receive funds for infrastructure projects in their districts.

The state has received $1.1 billion in federal infrastructure funding, which includes $500 million dedicated toward water and sewage improvements. Those funds will have to be divvied up among thousands of local governments.

The need for broadband expansion is felt all across rural Central Louisiana. The passage of HB648 in the 2021 session established an opportunity for change in those areas. The bill, authored by District 28 Rep. Daryl Deshotel, provides one-time money through the ‘Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities’ (GUMBO) program.

The first $90 million in awards will go out at the end of this month, followed by another round of applications later in the year.

”We had 200,000 kids that didn’t participate in distance learning because of lack of broadband access,” said Deshotel. “We have communities that want to participate in our digital economy here in Louisiana that can’t participate in the digital economy because they don’t have access. So, I think it’s a foundation for us to build a better Louisiana by having this infrastructure in place.”

The Central Louisiana delegation is hoping to get some money directed to parish road repairs.

That was also a focus last session when representatives passed a bill redirecting money from taxes collected on cars to road improvements.

Highway 28 East is tied into that bill already. It is also in the funding bill for this year, and District 27 Rep. Mike Johnson says they’re looking to widen the highway from Libuse to Holloway, turning it into a four-lane. Johnson said that effort will help in the national effort to expand Interstate 14.

”By doing the improvements on 28 now, we better our chances of getting full development and quicker development of I-14 as an interstate,” said Johnson. “So, not only does it help our people right now, or as soon as we can get it built, but it helps us in the planning on I-14 down the road 10 years from now.”

