Advertisement

Ouachita Parish teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like’

Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,(Source: Ouachita Correctional Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish teen is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire.

According to court records, it happened in the 600 block of Smith Street on the evening of March 5. The suspect, Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested on March 15, 2022, for the alleged attack.

The deputy investigating the attack reported that the victim and White were drinking alcohol when he allegedly doused her with an unknown liquid. White then used a lighter to set her on fire, the report states.

The deputy also described the injuries he observed. He said the victim suffered severe burns to the right side of her head and neck. The deputy also reported that the victim’s chin and lower neck area were severely burned. Her hair was also burned on the right side, the deputy reported.

White reportedly told the victim that he wanted to set someone on fire to see what it was like, the document states.

Joshua Randall White Jr. was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a felony charge of domestic abuse battery, serious injury burning.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, has passed away. He was 67.
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, passes away
Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
FILE - The Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville, La.
Sen. Cassidy, Mayor Hall weigh in on potential closure of Alexandria VA Center
Ramonte Jackson
Capital defense attorney will represent Ramonte Jackson in death penalty trial

Latest News

Check out today's Sweet Celebrations winner, Robert Cohenour!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-3/18/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Rosenthal Montessori School!
LUNCH KIDS-3/18/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Rosenthal Montessori School!
PLEDGE KIDS-3/18/2022
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 5AM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 5AM Forecast
Left to right: Meteorologist Rachael Penton, Director of Photography Ben Gauthier, News...
KALB recognized at LAB Awards!