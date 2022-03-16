Advertisement

Woman beating odds with unexpected pregnancy, set to welcome 3rd set of twins

A Louisiana woman is beating the odds with expecting her third set of twins in two years. (Source: WAFB)
By Elizabeth Vowell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER. La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is on the path to giving birth to her third set of twins in two years, something doctors say is unbelievable.

Courtney Spears is expecting her latest set of twins this summer, joining their five other brothers and sisters, reported by WAFB.

“We have twins in our family, but I wasn’t expecting for me to be the one to have the twins, so it was exciting when we first found out about the boys,” Spears said.

Spears and her husband, Everett Jones, welcomed their first set of twins, Ethan and Curtis, in September 2020.

Spears says Ethan is the busy body of the two, with Curtis tending to be calmer. The identical 17-month-olds are both toddling with chubby faces, eager squeals and giggles.

“Identical twins Curtis and Ethan were born in September 2020.”
“Identical twins Curtis and Ethan were born in September 2020.”(Courtney Spears)

They were only a few months old when mom and dad got another surprise. Spears was pregnant and again expecting twins. In July of 2021, girls Emory and Cassidy arrived.

“Cassidy is a little feistier than Emory. Emory is the smallest one and is trying to get the hang of things,” Spears said.

The girls, while not identical, resemble their brothers and big sister Emanie, who is five. At 7 months old, they’re just starting to sit up and crawl, with walking appearing to be in the near future.

”Twin girls Cassidy and Emory were born in July 2021.”
”Twin girls Cassidy and Emory were born in July 2021.”(Courtney Spears)

With five kids, the couple said they were content with their big family, and Spears made the decision to undergo tubal ligation. However, someone, or rather two someones, had other plans.

“With this set, I thought they were showing me a picture from one of them, and it was a joke. It was not a joke,” Spears said.

Spears said she found out she had conceived just before the procedure a few weeks after the surgery. The pregnancy was so early it went undetected before the surgery. When she went in later to be checked out, Spears learned she was once again expecting twins.

Woman’s Maternal-Fetal Medicine Clinic Dr. Pamela Simmons says the odds of having twins spontaneously, or without fertility intervention, are one in 1,000. And for something like this to happen three times in two years is unprecedented.

Spears said she knows it must seem overwhelming from the outside, but she and her husband are happy with their big family. They have a routine that keeps everything flowing and family to help out while mom and dad are working.

The couple said they are looking for a new vehicle that can handle seven car seats but have almost everything needed already for the latest set of twins.

“It’s fun, tiring. Of course, having one kid is tiring, but it’s fun,” Spears said. “They make us laugh, just seeing the different things they do every day.”

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Alexandria VA Medical Center
Department of Veterans Affairs recommends closing current Alexandria VA center, relocating services
Ramonte Jackson
Capital defense attorney will represent Ramonte Jackson in death penalty trial
Joshua Randall White Jr., 18,
Ouachita Parish teen accused of setting girlfriend on fire ‘to see what it was like’
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Disturbing autopsy results released in deaths of pregnant woman, son

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over
Britney Spears removed her page, Instagram page.
Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix tests ways to end password sharing
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Faith, love of sports linked victims of Texas crash
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Community mourns college students killed in Texas crash