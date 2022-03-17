Advertisement

Missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota found safe, Amber Alert canceled

A suspect is in custody after a missing 2-year-old boy in Minnesota was found safe.
A suspect is in custody after a missing 2-year-old boy in Minnesota was found safe.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KEYC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - The Amber Alert for a missing toddler in Minnesota has been canceled.

Authorities reported 2-year-old Robert Ramirez has been found safe and a suspect is in custody.

No further details were provided.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the missing child. An Amber Alert for Robert was issued Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, has passed away. He was 67.
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, passes away
Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
FILE - The Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville, La.
Sen. Cassidy, Mayor Hall weigh in on potential closure of Alexandria VA Center
Ramonte Jackson
Capital defense attorney will represent Ramonte Jackson in death penalty trial

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to have a discussion Friday.
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
A gunman opens fire on a bus in South Florida, and the driver's quick thinking delivers the...
Surveillance video shows bus after deadly shooting
MCSO: Woman charged in connection to newborn’s death, accused of 'shooting up' while giving birth
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
An investigation claims that a Black Sea palace belongs to Vladimir Putin.
Report suggests oligarchs corruptly enriching Putin