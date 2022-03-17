Angola Prison Rodeo returns in April

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections:

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Angola Prison Rodeo is back Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24, 2022, offering the best in prison rodeo excitement! Warden Tim Hooper invites the public to view the wildest rodeo show in the South. Watch as Angola cowboys compete in heart-stopping events like Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull-Dogging, and the world famous Guts-n-Glory. The gates to one of the most famous prisons in the world open at 8 a.m., and the “Wildest Show in the South!” starts at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $20.00, and all seats are reserved.

ONLY Rodeo Tickets will be sold. NO separate Arts and Crafts Tickets will be available.

Rodeo fans are encouraged to come early to hear outstanding bands, feast on a wide array of the South’s best food, and shop unique and affordable arts and crafts, including jewelry, leather crafts, paintings, woodwork, lawn and garden furniture, and toys, all made by incarcerated individuals.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Rodeo proceeds assist with the funding of cutting edge reentry programs, which work to lower recidivism and create fewer crime victims.

All COVID restrictions have been lifted. Everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, visit the rodeo’s website at angolarodeo.com.

