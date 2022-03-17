Advertisement

Johnson’s hot bat providing spark for LCU offense

Louisiana Christian’s Keelyn Johnson is making the most of his redshirt senior season, leading the Wildcats’ offense in multiple offensive categories.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s Keelyn Johnson is making the most of his redshirt senior season, leading the Wildcats’ offense in multiple offensive categories.

The former Pineville Rebel is currently hitting .500 through the first 21 games of the season, with a slugging percentage at .924.

Johnson’s batting average currently has him ranked 6th in the NAIA.

“I think it starts out throughout the week with just how I prepare myself and how the coaches prepare us as players to be able to be successful on the field,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s red hot start at the plate has him leading the team in hits (33), doubles (15), triples (2) and RBIs (24). The LCU infielder also leads the country in doubles.

“He’s just doing a great job,” said LCU Coach Mike Byrnes. “He works hard and that’s why he’s the player that he is. He’s here every day doing extra work and its paying dividends for him right now.”

The Wildcats (15-6) are enjoying their first season in the RRAC as they are currently tied for third in the conference with a 9-3 record.

On the season, LCU has scored double-digit runs in 10 games, including a series earlier this year in which they outscored Texas College 56-0 in a three-game span.

Johnson and the Wildcats will look to keep the bats alive when they host Huston-Tillotson at Billy Allgood Field for their upcoming series. First pitch for game one will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 18 with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, March 19.

