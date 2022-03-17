Advertisement

Newly discovered saber-toothed cat found in southern California

Researchers have found fossils from a new species of prehistoric cats in southern California.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT
(CNN) - A newly discovered species of prehistoric cat was unearthed in southern California.

On Tuesday, the San Diego Natural History Museum unveiled the fossilized jaw and teeth from a species found in San Diego County.

The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively...
The newly discovered species of prehistoric cats were one of the first species to exclusively eat meat.(San Diego Natural History Museum via CNN Newsource)

Scientists believe the saber-toothed animal lived over 40 million years ago and was about the size of a bobcat. It was also one of the first species to have an exclusively meat-based diet.

They say the new kind of hunter was a part of a mysterious group of animals that are now completely extinct.

Researchers believe the predator’s traits still live on in “true cats” that are hyper-carnivores, including some house cats.

