Advertisement

50-year-old man accused in child pornography case

Ronald Culbertson, DOB: 1/27/1972
Ronald Culbertson, DOB: 1/27/1972(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 50-year-old man is facing charges after being accused in a child pornography investigation.

The Shreveport Police Department says on March 17, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 9100 block of Sunny Oak Drive. As a result of the search, they arrested Ronald Culbertson, 50. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on 32 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, has passed away. He was 67.
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, passes away
Natosha De Oliveira
RPSO seeking missing person
Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Steven W. Burkett, 49.
NPSO continues investigation into man’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Exzavian Burnette
Arrest made in Bunkie’s Knoll Avenue fatal shooting
Allergy Season Graphic
Cenla doctor says this allergy season will be longer, more intense
Cenla doctor says this allergy season will be longer, intense
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Natchitoches police investigating fatal shooting in Bailey Heights neighborhood