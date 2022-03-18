Advertisement

Alexandria man & juvenile arrested in Kellyland area vehicle burglary investigation

Charles Rainey Augustus
Charles Rainey Augustus(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man and a juvenile were arrested in connection with vehicle burglaries in the Kellyland area of Alexandria.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Charles Rainey Augustus, 23, has been charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, four counts of criminal trespassing, four counts of criminal conspiracy and four counts of simple burglary. The juvenile was issued a citation and released to the custody of his foster parents.

RPSO started receiving word of the vehicle burglaries on March 13, 2022. They were able to identify the juvenile suspect first. Later, they pinned Augustus as a second suspect. On March 15, 2022, RPSO said they located Augustus at his home and took him into custody without incident. He was booked in the Rapides Detention Center, where he remains currently on a $133,700 bond.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

