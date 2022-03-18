Advertisement

Cane River Film Festival kicks off in Natchitoches

The Cane River Film Festival kicks off for the fifth time in Natchitoches.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Cane River Film Festival kicks off in Natchitoches Friday, March 18, 2022.

This is the fifth year the event has taken place in Natchitoches. Independent filmmakers had the opportunity to submit their films and have them judged by prior winners of the festival. This year there are five films being screened, and this year’s winner is a short film titled “Zoomies.” It was directed by NSU graduate Hammond Lake. As the winner of the festival, Lake was awarded $1,500.

All of the films will be screened on March 19 at Parkway Cinema Six in Natchitoches.

“Anybody can come, it’s free and open to the public. So, I’m grateful to the owners for giving back to the public in that respect,” said CRFF Founder Kelly Jackson. “We will have a reception at 11 a.m., and about 11:30 a.m., the films start up until about 2 p.m. We will have a brief award ceremony and then a question and answer with the directors so people can get to know them.”

Natchitoches City Councilwoman at Large Betty Sawyer-Smith touched on the importance of the event for the City of Natchitoches.

“I think with this event, it brings the community together from all parts of Natchitoches and even other states,” said Sawyer-Smith. “This is just amazing to see the people coming together for this type of event. It is putting Natchitoches on the map.”

