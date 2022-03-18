Natchitoches police investigating fatal shooting in Bailey Heights neighborhood

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the Bailey Heights neighborhood that left one person dead on March 17, 2022.

Around 10:26 p.m., NPD responded to the shooting call on Amulet Street and located two gunshot victims. One of them, Kimanesha Carter, 28, was pronounced deceased as a result of her injuries. The other victim, who NPD did not name, was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

This investigation is still ongoing.

