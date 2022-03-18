Advertisement

Natchitoches police investigating fatal shooting in Bailey Heights neighborhood

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Fatal Shooting Graphic(Source: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the Bailey Heights neighborhood that left one person dead on March 17, 2022.

Around 10:26 p.m., NPD responded to the shooting call on Amulet Street and located two gunshot victims. One of them, Kimanesha Carter, 28, was pronounced deceased as a result of her injuries. The other victim, who NPD did not name, was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, has passed away. He was 67.
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, passes away
Natosha De Oliveira
RPSO seeking missing person
Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Steven W. Burkett, 49.
NPSO continues investigation into man’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Exzavian Burnette
Arrest made in Bunkie’s Knoll Avenue fatal shooting
Allergy Season Graphic
Cenla doctor says this allergy season will be longer, more intense
Cenla doctor says this allergy season will be longer, intense
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations