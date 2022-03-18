Advertisement

‘Something went wrong’: Rare snake killed while eating centipede

Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are...
Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are painful to humans – but “something went wrong during this encounter.”(Drew Martin/Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) - A rare snake in Florida was killed while eating a centipede, which officials say is uncommon.

The animals were found dead at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo earlier this week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) said the state-threatened rim rock crowned snake is seldom ever seen because it lives under debris, rocks and cavities in limestone. It only grows 7-9 inches long.

A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede protruding from its mouth.

A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede...
A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede protruding from its mouth.(Drew Martin/Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

FWRI says other species of crowned snake often eat centipedes, but this is the first known record of a rim rock crowned snake eating a centipede.

Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are painful to humans – but “something went wrong during this encounter.”

The dead snake and dead centipede will be given to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

FWRI says the last rim rock crowned snake to even be seen in the Key Largo area was reported in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, has passed away. He was 67.
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, passes away
Natosha De Oliveira
RPSO seeking missing person
Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Steven W. Burkett, 49.
NPSO continues investigation into man’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

FILE - The Emsworth Dam and Lock are seen on the Ohio River in Emsworth, Pa., April 9, 2021. As...
Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Putin rallies behind troops while lethal fire rains down
FILE - Katrina Robinson speaks to members of the media at the State Capitol in Nashville,...
Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud
Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died....
Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88
FILE - Sen. Barry Goldwaterm, R-Ariz., and Supreme Court nominee Judge Sandra Day O'Connor chat...
First woman on high court, O’Connor faced little opposition