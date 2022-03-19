Advertisement

Arrest made in Bunkie’s Knoll Avenue fatal shooting

Exzavian Burnette
Exzavian Burnette(Source: Bunkie Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department has made an arrest in relation to the shooting that occurred on Knoll Avenue on January 19, 2022, that left two people dead.

BPD said they arrested Exzavian Burnette and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of resisting an officer.

Burnette has been booked into the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center, being held without a bond.

