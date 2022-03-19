Advertisement

Cenla doctor says this allergy season will be longer, more intense

A recent study conducted by the University of Michigan confirms climate change contributes to a longer allergy season.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We have bad news for those suffering from seasonal allergies.

A recent study conducted by the University of Michigan confirms a trend that scientists have been seeing over the last few years. Researchers said increased pollen fueled by climate change is likely to make the allergy season longer and more intense.

Dr. Benjamin Close, a local allergist, talked about what we can expect to see in the future:

“A more prolonged warmer season favors increased pollination. But, what we also have noticed and what studies have told us is the pollen seems to be a little more potent than it has been. We have noticed more prolonged seasons and we noticed a little earlier and more intense seasons as well.”

Doctors recommend that allergy sufferers be proactive in getting the therapy they need because an extended allergy season could mean more time away from school work and more money spent on medical expenses.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, has passed away. He was 67.
Former Avoyelles Parish sheriff, Doug Anderson, passes away
Natosha De Oliveira
RPSO seeking missing person
Robert E. Lee, Dudley J. Leblanc, Jeremy A. Gossett, and Sherry McCage
Nine adults face charges in child abuse case in northeast Louisiana
Steven W. Burkett, 49.
NPSO continues investigation into man’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Cenla doctor says this allergy season will be longer, intense
FILE - Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Alexandria, La.
Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital receives Birth Ready Designation
Person with diabetes checking their blood sugar. | Photo Date: 2018
Changing insulin prices a part of larger conversation around prescription drug costs
A image of a stethoscope.
Racial disparities in health outcomes, STI’s on the rise in Louisiana