Cenla doctor says this allergy season will be longer, more intense

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We have bad news for those suffering from seasonal allergies.

A recent study conducted by the University of Michigan confirms a trend that scientists have been seeing over the last few years. Researchers said increased pollen fueled by climate change is likely to make the allergy season longer and more intense.

Dr. Benjamin Close, a local allergist, talked about what we can expect to see in the future:

“A more prolonged warmer season favors increased pollination. But, what we also have noticed and what studies have told us is the pollen seems to be a little more potent than it has been. We have noticed more prolonged seasons and we noticed a little earlier and more intense seasons as well.”

Doctors recommend that allergy sufferers be proactive in getting the therapy they need because an extended allergy season could mean more time away from school work and more money spent on medical expenses.

