Eight Cenla players in the high school all star game

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - In the LHSBCA All-Star Game, Cenla has eight players in total playing on the hardwood.

For the guys, Noah Yonker and Markell McClain will be on the east team and Wayne Huckaby will be on the west.

The ladies Lauren Quinn, Elondra Williams Jameisha Fisher and Princis Goff will all play for the west.

This game will be held on LCU’s campus at H.O Westfieldhouse. Tip-off for the girls is at 1 p.m. boys is at 3 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.