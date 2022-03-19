LSUA offense remains hot as they beat the Eagles, 11-6

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA had full control of their game against Texas A&M, scoring three runs in the opening inning.

The Generals scored seven total runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, making the game out of reach.

The offense was red hot, getting 13 total hits and nine RBIs in the game.

Jordan Ardoin had two RBIs and five hits in the game.

LSUA will try to keep this hot streak going tomorrow against Texas A&M at home first pitch is at noon.

