No. 6 seed LSU falls to No. 11 seed Iowa State in low-scoring game

LSU forward Darius Days (4).
LSU forward Darius Days (4).(LSU Men's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MILWAUKEE. (WAFB) - The No. 11 seed Iowa State Cyclones knocked off the No. 6 seed LSU Tigers 59-54 in a low scoring affair in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, March 18.

The Tigers went on an 8-0 run to cut the Cyclones lead down to just three at 50-47 with 3:27 left to play after trailing 50-39 at the 7:12 mark. LSU’s lone lead of the game came early in the first half after a Brandon Murray three-pointer gave LSU a 5-4 lead at the 17:50 mark.

It was a defensive battle between the Tigers and the Cyclones as they each were held to under 40% shooting from the field. The Tigers shot just 37.0% from the field and were 4-of-19 from deep. Iowa State shot 35.7% from the field and was 12-of-37 from behind the arc and turned the ball over 10 times. LSU turned the ball over 19 times.

LSU was held to just 54 points, their third-lowest total of the season. Tari Eason led the Tigers with 18 points and was 7-of-7 from the free-throw line and shot 55% from the field. Darius Days added 14 for the Tigers and was 2-of-6 from deep and led the Tigers with 12 rebounds.

LSU was held to just 19 points in the first half, their lowest total all season. The Tigers shot 25.9% from the field with seven made field goals on 27 attempts. Iowa State led LSU 24-19 at the break, Days was the Tigers leading scorer with six points and six rebounds in the first half.

